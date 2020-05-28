NDDC Probe: Delta Chief dissociates self from brewing face-off between NDDC, NASS

Kindly Share This Story:

…calls for arrest of suspected criminals

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – A High Chief from Odozi-Ani of Akwukwu Igbo Kingdom of Delta State, Nelson Agbamuche has dissociated himself from the brewing face-off between the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC and the National Assembly over the probe of alleged financial improprieties, craving to be left alone.

His plea was sequel to comments credited to the Executive Director, Projects of the Interim Management Committee, IMC of NDDC, Dr. Cairo Ojuogboh on a national television wherein he said that Agbamuche was a front for the Nigerian State on contracts.

In a statement personally signed by him and made available to Journalists in Abuja Wednesday morning, Agbamuche said there was no iota of truth in the comments.

Giving a brief history of his relationship with NDDC, the Delta High Chief called the security agencies to immediately arrest those suspected to be fleecing the Commission.

The statement read in full: “My attention was drawn to some mindless fabrications and falsehood against my person on a television program by Cairo Ojugboh, Ag Director of Project, in Niger Delta Development Commission.

“I will expose his lies as I call on security agencies to please bring him to book for such shameless attempts to malign my person. I am glad people know him for his character, no serious-minded Nigerian will take Cairo seriously, and his atrocious antecedent speaks wherever he goes.

“He mentioned my name as a contractor for one Senator or fronting for the Senate. How can someone make such a hideous accusation without any iota of truth? I do not have any business relationship with anybody in the Senate and the whole National Assembly. How can I start fronting for anybody at my age and level? Is that not an insult? I am a High Chief in my Kingdom. I have been executing contracts in NDDC since 2012 and I have never been found wanting. I execute any contract I win diligently because it is for the benefit of our people who are daily deprived by these opportunists who find themselves in positions of authority. I am a Nigerian and ably qualified to bid for contracts anywhere, including NDDC.

“Cairo also mentioned a particular contract for the supply of plastic chairs. Let me put it on record that over 15 contractors were engaged for that supply. Just like other contractors, I delivered satisfactorily. All contractors were meant to lease warehouses for a certain period for the purpose of warehousing the goods with the supervision of NDDC because the commission’s Warehouse could not contain the supplies. Mine was not different, my company leased a warehouse to store those items under the supervision of NDDC officials until they were distributed by same officials. Records are there. I do not understand why he would barefacedly make these baseless allegations without studying his files to know the facts. Perhaps that is what happens when you are on a blind mission.

“In the said interview, he alleged I was given 1,000 projects on behalf of some people. This is ridiculous! Since 2012 that I started bidding for jobs in NDDC, we have not even won up to 50 or 100 jobs. Is he not having access to files in the office? Can Nigerians please help me announce to all of them to leave me out of their battle. I do not have anything to do with any of those allegations; they are baseless and very fallacious.

“I and Cairo Ojugboh met at Golden Tulips Hotel in PortHarcourt about a month ago, we laughed and parted peacefully, he did not mention any of these dubious claims because none exists in the books of NDDC.

“I am particularly calling on security and anti-corruption agencies to look into those false claims with the aim of bringing the purveyor of lies to book.

“I repeat, I am a High Chief in my kingdom, I do not engage in any of those things he mentioned in the falsehood.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

