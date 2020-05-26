David Kollar: Inspiration to contemporary emerging fashion designers

Kindly Share This Story:

Popular Canadian Designer, David Kollar is the very embodiment of the phrase “pull yourself up by your bootstraps.” The prolific young entrepreneur started his journey into fashion with just $500 and an incredible drive.

Kollar moved to Canada at the young age of 7 alongside his sister and mother who sewed in their basement for clothing companies to provide food for her two children. It is this no-excuses pursuit of fulfillment that sparked David’s eventual mastery of clothing creation. At the age of 16, he began a T-shirt line, influencing his friends and peers with his natural fashion-forward abilities.

Through utilization of the many resources of the internet, Kollar was able to teach himself how to design clothing without the assistance of any structured educational program. Drawing from the fashion content that YouTubers had been posting, Kollar calculated his aesthetic and set to work bringing it to life. By 2011, he created his first cut and sew collection under the brand name Kollar Clothing. Two years later he was ready to take it to the next level.

Passion is certainly one of Kollar’s other main deciding factors in the way he runs his empire; he has the uncanny combination of passion, talent, and a prophet-like taste that never falters in determining the future of popular demand. It was only through selling most of his possessions that he was able to afford to make his initial spring towards success through the Liberty Fairs venture. For the first three to four years of running his line, he made no profit.

Kollar encourages up-and-comers to come to terms with the fact that in order to succeed in this industry, you have to do it because you love it, and not for the money. Kollar also attempts to hire people who share his passion for the industry. He admits that he can be very possessive of every little detail, and is learning to delegate his responsibilities to others in order to cope with the wide-scale success that his company has seen.

Continuously dropping staggered collections of small-quantity, top-quality clothing, David Kollar is not going anywhere but up anytime soon.

