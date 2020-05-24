CSO commends NASS’ probe of NDDC

Kindly Share This Story:

Says investigation will deepen transparency

By Dirisu Yakubu

The ongoing investigations of the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, by the 9th National Assembly has received the backing of a foremost civil society group, the Transparency and Accountability Initiative, TTI.

This is even as the group insisted in a statement yesterday that the probe of the commission by federal lawmakers would avail the public of happenings therein in the past few years and thus deepen accountability and transparency.

Persistent efforts by some politicians to scuttle the ongoing probe is a direct affront on the provisions of section 88 (1) of Nigerian Constitution (as amended) which confers the National Assembly with oversight powers, a statement by the national coordinator of the group, Ambassador Ahmad Sule said.

NDDC is a regional intervention agency for the oil-producing Niger Delta region established by the then President Olusegun Obasanjo with a mandate to develop the oil-rich region. It has however been plagued by sundry allegations of corruption over the years with investments by successive governments not matched by verifiable projects.

The NDDC, the civil society said, only succeeded in building a reputation for executing substandard projects, abandoning uncompleted ones, contractors absconding after collecting mobilization fees, and withholding of contractors payment after executing projects.

“This development is definitely not what the good people of Niger Delta deserve and against all the personal principles and the cardinal agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari who never shy away from expressing his disdain for graft in both words and actions,” TTI said.

The organization restates its solidarity to President Muhammadu Buhari, the National Assembly and all patriotic citizens of goodwill to in the name of all that is good and just to accomplish this important task.

“We also urged the National Assembly committee to remain strong, determined, committed and resolute and not to give in to blackmail and tricks of the evil masterminds,” it added.

Vanguard

