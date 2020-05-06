COVID-19: Two patients abscond from Oyo isolation centre

Kindly Share This Story:

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, said on Wednesday two COVID-19 patients have absconded from the state’s isolation centre.

Makinde disclosed this on his Twitter handle while giving an update of the pandemic situation in the state.

He said the patients possibly may have absconded to their permanent places of residence.

The governor, who chairs the State COVID-19 TaskForce, said the two fleeing patients were among the 33 active cases being managed by Oyo State government, adding that the development has brought the number of active cases in the state to 31.

He said: “10 cases are self-isolating while 21 cases are being managed in the isolation centres in Oyo State.

“One at the University College Hospital, Ibadan and 20 at Infectious Disease Centre, Olodo, Ibadan; 19 of these 20 cases at Olodo are asymptomatic while the last person has anosmia – loss of smell.”

On the results of five suspected cases that came back positive on Tuesday, Makinde disclosed that four of them were travellers from the northern part of the country while the last one is a resident of the state.

The governor also revealed that a total of 975 samples have so far been collected and were being processed. (NAN)

Vanguard

