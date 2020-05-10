COVID-19: Kaduna discharges 210 Almajiris after two weeks quarantine

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Kaduna State Government has freed 210 Almajirai after completing their two weeks quarantine period in the state.

They were among the 680 who were returned from neighbouring states because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hajiya Hafsat Baba, the commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, said the Almajirai had now tested negative from coronavirus.

She said they were sent back to Kaduna from Niger, Plateau, Bauchi, Gombe and Kano state.

” The children would be handed over to their local government chairmen to hand them over to their parents,” she said.

“These children were from Kudan, Makarfi, Ikara, Giwa and Zaria Local Government Areas of the state and were brought back from states like Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Niger and Plateau States. We are happy to say that two 210 of them would be discharged today (Sunday) having completed their quarantine period of 14 days,” she said.

“Those that tested positive have been isolated but those discharged are free to go home and reunite with their family,” she said.

“The children will not be allowed to beg anymore in the state because the government has already banned Almajiri system in the state.”

“The government will not abandon them as they return home because the state government will ensure that all the children get western education as they continue with their Islamic education,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

