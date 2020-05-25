COVID-19: Delta records eight new cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

ASABA- DELTA State, Sunday recorded eight new cases of Covid-19, bringing the number of cases in the State to 39.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu confirmed the eight new cases to Vanguard on telephone, saying that active cases in the State were now 21, discharged 12 and deaths six.

Aniagwu did not, however, give details on the local government areas where the new cases were recorded as at press time.

Vanguard News Nigeria

