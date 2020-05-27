Children’s Day: Ereyitomi facilitates with children

Kindly Share This Story:

The Member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives Hon.Thomas Ereyitomi has congratulated children of Warri federal constituency as they join their counterpart in other parts of the country and across the world in celebrating children’s day 2020.

Ereyitomi who is also the Deputy Chairman House Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, while congratulating the children charged them to take their education seriously to become the leaders of the future generation as the future is bright and near for them to take over.

He further admonished the children to shun drugs abuse, stay away from anything that will jeopardize their future, the federal lawmaker appealed to parents to protect and guide their children against the dreaded Coronavirus pandemic threatening the world to for them to be safer and stay safe.

The lawmaker assured children of creating a conducive environment for them to study especially at the COVID 19 temporary break.

