Buhari greets Gov Masari at 70

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State on his 70th birthday.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja on Thursday said that he was joining the State Executive Council, members of All Progressives Congress (APC) and citizens in celebrating the milestone.

He affirmed that Governor Masari, who served the country for many years as a legislator and rising to be Speaker of the House of Representatives, 2003-2007, has a remarkable and credible record of simplicity and humility in public service, with a proclivity for bringing harmony and stability into governance.

According to the statement, “The President commends the governor’s stride of revamping and repositioning the educational sector in Katsina State, with focus on the girl-child and almajiri, boosting infrastructure and health care services by initiating an upgrade and expansion of all General Hospitals, and other centres.

“President Buhari believes Governor Masari’s visionary and accommodating leadership style, a wealth of experience and penchant for seeking greater good for his people and the country, greatly reflects on his recognition and achievements and deserves commendation, especially his loyalty to the governing party and support for elected officials.”

President Buhari felicitated with family members, friends and political associates of the governor on the auspicious occasion, praying that the almighty God will grant him longer life, good health, and wisdom to keep serving his people and the country.8

