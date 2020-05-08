Vanguard Logo

[Breaking] Video: One reportedly killed as fire razes Moniya motor park

On 5:25 pm
moniya

By Adeola Badru

TRAGEDY struck on Friday evening at the popular Moniya motor park, in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, as one person was reportedly killed, while several vehicles, shops and property worth millions of naira were destroyed by fire.

The inferno which its cause could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report was said to have also burnt an excavator, a truck belonging to Kopek construction company.

Details later…

