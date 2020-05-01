Borno team on COVID-19 suspends daily media briefing

Kindly Share This Story:

For the second day running, the Borno State High Powered Response Team on COVID-19 has suspended its daily media briefing on its activities.

Journalists and other stakeholders waiting for updates on the growing cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday were disappointed when it was announced that the briefing had been suspended.

No reason was given for the impromptu suspension of the briefing by the announcer who assured journalists that there would be briefing unfailingly on Saturday.

The response team headed by the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Umar, had been mandated by Governor Babagana Zulum in a broadcast to give the media update on a daily basis on the fight against the pandemic in the state.

Borno State has 66 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). (NAN)

Vanguard

