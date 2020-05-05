Bayelsa Airport ‘ll commence operations soon — Diri

Kindly Share This Story:

Tasks LG PDP chairmen on unity, reconciliation

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has restated his administration’s commitment to ensure commercial flight operations begin at the state-owned airport in no distant time.

Senator Diri gave the assurance when the Air Officer Commanding Mobility Command of the Nigerian Air Force, Yenagoa, Air Vice Marshal Ibukun Omotayo, and his team visited him in Yenagoa.

The governor in a statement commended the command for making good use of the airport for its operations and promised to see what else can be added to facilitate its licensing and commencement of flight operations into the state capital.

While stressing the importance of security to his administration coupled with the fact that the state is deltaic and riverine he promised to work with the command to ensure its operations fully commence in the state.

“You talked about a regimental training base at Toru-Orua that is yet to take off. Once I get the details, I assure you that we will expedite action for that base to take off. Please communicate and liaise with the government for anything that will lead to establishing your base fully,” he said.

Earlier, Air Vice Marshal Omotayo congratulated the governor on behalf of the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar, on his assumption of office.

The Air Chief, who promised to ensure that the security architecture of the state was not compromised, said the Air Force is ready to establish a base for regimental training in the state to support the one in Bauchi.

In another development, the governor charged chairmen of the local government chapters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reconcile aggrieved members and reposition the party for subsequent elections at the state and national levels.

Diri, who gave the charge in Yenagoa during the inauguration of the chairmen,urged them to work with other relevant stakeholders for the success of the party, saying they should not discriminate but carry everyone along in the task of repositioning the party.

“God has given us the opportunity to be here and rebuild the party. Let us preach unity and peace. We cannot be preaching hatred if we want to remain the popular party in this state.

“Bayelsa is a PDP state and my message is that you bring back all our members that left in the build-up to the 2019 general election as well as others that left for other reasons.”

In an acceptance speech on behalf of the newly inaugurated chairmen, Mr. Kemelayefa Dukehuke of Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area expressed appreciation to the governor and members of the party for giving them the opportunity to serve.

He said they would work hard to ensure the party retained the two vacant senatorial seats in the byelection.

