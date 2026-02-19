Diri lauds peaceful APC Ward Congresses in Bayelsa

Gov Douye Diri of Bayelsa State.

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has praised the peaceful conduct and outcome of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses held across the state.

Diri gave the commendation in his hometown, Sampou, headquarters of Sampou/Kalama Ward 6 in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, after participating in the exercise.

He congratulated party delegates for electing new ward leadership through consensus and affirmation, noting that the process reflected unity within the party.

The governor stressed that politics should foster unity rather than division, adding that its ultimate goal is to drive development in communities, local government areas, and the state.

He expressed optimism that the peaceful process would continue through the forthcoming local government and state congresses.

Diri also appreciated the party’s National Executive Council, the state caretaker committee led by Dr. Dennis Otiotio, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and security agencies for their roles in ensuring a smooth exercise.

The ward congress was conducted by the State Congress Election Committee led by Chief Frank Omare, with Shedrach Fetuga emerging as chairman alongside other ward executives.

In his acceptance speech, Fetuga thanked party members for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work toward strengthening the party’s chances in future elections, including the 2027 governorship poll.

The exercise was observed by the State Congress Screening Committee chairman, Hon. Oghene Egoh, and INEC observer, Engr. Prince Erasmus.