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February 22, 2026

Bayelsa APC Congresses integrating old, new members — Diri

UNILAG to honour Gov Diri with Professorial Chair, book launch for exemplary leadership By Prisca Sam-Duru In a major announcement recognizing outstanding public service, the University of Lagos Consultancy Services (UNILAG Consult) has revealed plans to honour Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri. The honour is in recognition of his transparent, inclusive, and visionary leadership style. The triple-event tribute is slated for November 5, 2025, at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium. The ceremony will feature the public presentation of a new book titled: “Leadership Chronicles of Governor Douye Diri,” an International Public Lecture, and the formal launch of a Professorial Chair on Good Governance. The Managing Director and CEO of UNILAG Consult Limited, Professor John Oyefara, who confirmed the initiative on Wednesday during a press briefing, emphasized Governor Diri’s commitment to inclusive governance and the strategic use of technology to advance the health and education sectors. According to Prof Oyefara, the Professorial Chair is designed as an enduring academic legacy dedicated to research, teaching, and policy dialogue that champions the principles of good governance and leadership excellence across Nigeria and Africa. The initiative, he stated further, aims to document and preserve the crucial lessons of transformational leadership for future generations, stressing that integrity, inclusiveness, and accountability form the bedrock of national progress. The forthcoming book he said, will delve into the governor’s political journey, philosophy, and societal impact stressing that, “This Chair will serve as a living academic legacy, dedicated to promoting research, teaching, and policy dialogue on ethics in leadership, transparency, innovation, and people-centred governance.” He added, “The triple event is designed to celebrate and institutionalise the leadership ethos and accomplishments of governor Diri, a man whose governance style exemplifies vision, inclusiveness, and integrity. His commitment to technology-driven governance, democratic values, and national unity stands as a model for both current and aspiring leaders.” Distinguished Professor of English at UNILAG and the book’s General Editor, Professor Hope Eghagha, also highlighted that the event speaks eloquently of the University’s mission to bridge the gap between academia, policy, and practical leadership so as to strengthen democratic governance in the continent. Prof Eghagha commended governor Diri’s focus on driving quality healthcare in the state with technology, infrastructure, youth empowerment, and education, which he maintained has positioned Bayelsa State as a model of inclusive governance in the Niger Delta. Project consultant Sola Ojewusi further highlighted the Governor’s significant achievements, particularly in healthcare. Ojewusi cited the innovative use of drones for drug delivery to remote parts of Bayelsa, a strategy that has reportedly saved lives and ensured rapid medical access for the citizenry in critical situations. The event is set to host several national and international dignitaries, members of the academia, policymakers, and the diplomatic community to discuss the future landscape of governance in Africa.

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses in the state, stating that the process is fostering unity between old and new members.

Diri said the successful ward and local government congresses had helped eliminate divisions within the party, describing members as now functioning as one family.

He spoke on Saturday at Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (KOLGA), during the party’s local government congress.

“As I have stated, there are no old and new members of APC anymore in the state. So there should be no segregation of any sort,” he said.


“If you look at the newly elected party executives, some of them have been in the APC for a long time while some have just come in. We have made it possible for all to integrate and work together for the good of our party.”

The governor emphasised the importance of grassroots victories, expressing confidence that the APC would win upcoming local government elections.

“We have to win elections from the ward level. So by next year when we go into local government chairmen and councillors elections, I am very sure that APC will clear all the seats,” he added.

APC Dominance in KOLGA

Diri also declared that the APC had become the dominant political force in Kolokuma/Opokuma, claiming that nearly 90 per cent of political leaders in the area now belong to the party.

“God has made it possible that for the first time, we have virtually 90 per cent of all the political leaders in Kolokuma/Opokuma in APC,” he said.

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“I am very convinced that in any future electoral contest in the state, APC will have a clean sweep.”

He stressed the party’s commitment to credible elections, adding that opposition parties would struggle to secure significant votes in the area.

2027 Presidential Election Priority

The governor charged newly elected party executives and state congress delegates to prioritise the re-election of Bola Tinubu in 2027, urging them to deliver overwhelming support for the APC.

“Next year, we will have the presidential election. This is our number one priority and in Kolokuma/Opokuma, we can have 95 per cent of the votes in that election,” he said.

Congress Outcome

The congress was conducted by the Kolokuma/Opokuma APC election committee chairman, Mr. Marlin Daniel, with Mr. Panebi Dipagha emerging as chairman by consensus alongside 26 other executive members.

The exercise was observed by the APC state congresses committee chairman, Chief Frank Omare; the screening committee chairman, Hon. Oghene Egho; and an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Dipagha thanked party leaders for the opportunity to serve and pledged to operate within party laws. He also commended Governor Diri’s leadership style, promising to adopt a consultative approach in decision-making.

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