Bayelsa APC Congresses integrating old, new members — Diri

Gov Diri

By Samuel Oyadongha, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses in the state, stating that the process is fostering unity between old and new members.

Diri said the successful ward and local government congresses had helped eliminate divisions within the party, describing members as now functioning as one family.

He spoke on Saturday at Kaiama, headquarters of Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area (KOLGA), during the party’s local government congress.

“As I have stated, there are no old and new members of APC anymore in the state. So there should be no segregation of any sort,” he said.



“If you look at the newly elected party executives, some of them have been in the APC for a long time while some have just come in. We have made it possible for all to integrate and work together for the good of our party.”

The governor emphasised the importance of grassroots victories, expressing confidence that the APC would win upcoming local government elections.

“We have to win elections from the ward level. So by next year when we go into local government chairmen and councillors elections, I am very sure that APC will clear all the seats,” he added.

APC Dominance in KOLGA

Diri also declared that the APC had become the dominant political force in Kolokuma/Opokuma, claiming that nearly 90 per cent of political leaders in the area now belong to the party.

“God has made it possible that for the first time, we have virtually 90 per cent of all the political leaders in Kolokuma/Opokuma in APC,” he said.



“I am very convinced that in any future electoral contest in the state, APC will have a clean sweep.”

He stressed the party’s commitment to credible elections, adding that opposition parties would struggle to secure significant votes in the area.

2027 Presidential Election Priority

The governor charged newly elected party executives and state congress delegates to prioritise the re-election of Bola Tinubu in 2027, urging them to deliver overwhelming support for the APC.

“Next year, we will have the presidential election. This is our number one priority and in Kolokuma/Opokuma, we can have 95 per cent of the votes in that election,” he said.

Congress Outcome

The congress was conducted by the Kolokuma/Opokuma APC election committee chairman, Mr. Marlin Daniel, with Mr. Panebi Dipagha emerging as chairman by consensus alongside 26 other executive members.

The exercise was observed by the APC state congresses committee chairman, Chief Frank Omare; the screening committee chairman, Hon. Oghene Egho; and an official of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

In his acceptance speech, Mr. Dipagha thanked party leaders for the opportunity to serve and pledged to operate within party laws. He also commended Governor Diri’s leadership style, promising to adopt a consultative approach in decision-making.