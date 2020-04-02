Zone 2 Police command gets COVID-19 safety equipment

Kindly Share This Story:

The Police Community Relations Committee, PCRC, on Thursday, in Lagos donated COVID-19 safety equipment and materials to the Zone 2 Police Command.

The items include infra-red thermometers, face masks, hand sanitisers, gloves, buckets fixed with taps, liquid soaps, cleansers and other hand wash materials.

Zone 2 Command, with its headquarters on Lagos Island, overseas police operations in Lagos and Ogun states.

Zone 2 PCRC Command chairman, Alhaji Bashiru Balogun and other members of the Committee, handed over the items to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 2, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu alongside officers and men of the Zone.

Other PCRC members were: Rev Francis Osibowale, Financial Secretary; Bankole Akibu, Welfare Officer; Alhaja Nimota Adebayo, Mr Idowu Osho, Pastor S. Otuya and Dr. Ishola Alade.

Balogun praised the Command’s “good work,” adding that it was “made possible by the God-given proactive leader of the Zone, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu.”

He added: “It is our belief that the items will assist the police in curbing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus. We also urge officers in the Zone to take into consideration all advice and directives given by the Federal Government and medical practitioners while discharging their duties.”

Responding, Iliyasu commended “the spirit behind the donation”, adding that he was “so proud of the Zonal PCRC.”

The Committee, he said, had been “projecting the ideals of the IGP Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, most especially on Community Policing.”

