COVID-19: Foundation donates cartoons of hand sanitizers, face-masks to FCT Police Command

Kindly Share This Story:

…as CP urges officers and men to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures

By Gabriel Ewepu

A non-profit making organisation, AA Zaura Foundation, Tuesday, donated cartoons of hand-sanitizers and face-masks to Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Police Command, to prevent Coronavirus infection in the course of enforcing the law.

The items were handed over by the Founder, AA Zaura Foundation, Abdulsalam Abdulkarim, to the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Bala Ciroma, at the Command’s Headquarters in Abuja.

Abdulkarim explained the essence of donating the items to the FCT Command, which was to ensure police officers and men are well protected, because they are exposed to the public as they attend to different persons directly at the office and other public places while carrying out their duties each day.

He added that police officers are loved ones of different families who could spread the virus at home if not protected to prevent contracting the disease.

He said: “The police associate themselves with different types of people, so they cannot know who has the virus and who does not have it.

“So the Foundation felt the police should be the first to be protected because they face and receive a lot of people all the time.”

Meanwhile, he also promised support and synergy of the Foundation to work with the Command in other areas including other sister security organisations to ensure smooth operations in the FCT.

While responding to the gesture, CP Ciroma, urged officers and men to adhere to COVID-19 preventive measures and not to lower their guard, because the pandemic is still much around in the FCT and other parts of the country, but should continue to use their face-masks and make sure they keep to physical distancing, practice constant hand washing and use of hand sanitizers, because they are also front-line workers.

READ ALSO:

“We appreciate the donation of the face masks and sanitisers by the AA Zaura Foundation, it will go a long way in protecting our personnel from being infected.

“You will realise that our work is such that you do not know the state of health of the person you are working with as the police station is a public place where everybody comes into.

“And you have to entertain people, you cannot start asking them of their health status at that time and they might come in distress.

“So if we have some preventing measures like the face-masks and the sanitisers, it will assist in protecting our personnel”, he said.

Kindly Share This Story: