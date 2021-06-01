Two Kano Police Officers get N1m reward for rejecting bribe

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello, KANO

No fewer than two police officers in Kano State have been rewarded with the sum of N1 million for rejecting bribe in the state.

The duo of Inspector Garba Rabo attached to the Command’s Department of Operations and Jamilu Buhari attached to Kano State Consumer Protection Council (KCPC) were rewarded by Nigerians in the diaspora under the aegis of Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Zone 2 Command Onikan Lagos, Nigeria, France Chapter.

Spokesperson, Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna said a letter of appreciation signed by the PCRC’s Chairman, Chief Bashorun Omotayo Oluwasegun applauded the qualities exhibited by the officers.

Also Read:

DSP Haruna quoted Chief Bashorun Oluwasegun saying that “the two Police Officers, Garba Rabo and Jamilu Buhari have made everyone to know that Integrity and Discipline are the hard currency that money can’t buy and are attributes one can only attain by dedication, honesty and structured and focused life.

“These acts by these Police Officers is indeed worthy of emulation by the rest of the officers especially the younger ones who just stepped their foot into the commission. This shows that there is still greater hope for Nigeria and the Commission despite the challenges bedevilling the society they distinguished themselves and proven to be heroes and icons in the commission and society.

“We, therefore, pledge to offer the above officers the sum of 1,000,000 nairas to motivate them and to tell them the world that we’re part of Nigerians in the diaspora that support the patriotic security agents in Nigeria and the continued existence of one United Nigeria where justice and respect for the citizens strive above personal and selfish interest,” he quoted the Oluwasegun saying.

DSP Haruna continued when he said, “the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, handed over the sum of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00) to the officers.

“The money was donated by Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Zone 2 Command Onikan Lagos, Nigeria, France Chapter, through the former Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Lagos, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu (Retd).

“This development came after Kano State Government, through Managing Director Kano Road Traffic Agency, Dr Baffa Babba Dan Agundi donated the sum of One Million Naira to the officers on the 07/05/2021,” DSP Haruna however stated.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: