Wrong to shut churches comment: Even Vatican is shut, Nigerians reply Bishop Ezeofor

Nigerian disagree with Bishop Samuel Ezeofor’s idea that it is wrong to shut down churches in the name of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese in Anambra State who argues that the ideal thing would have been to ask churches to maintain social distance, Nigerians replied to the bishop on Vanguard Twitter page, saying even the Vatican is shut.

There’s a saying “one can’t be more Roman Catholic than the Pope.” This holier than thou attitude being exhibited by most religious leaders would get people killed. — Efetobor Kesiena (@EfetoborKesiena) April 10, 2020

They only shut down the gathering in church! They did not stop anyone from serving “GOD” the most high! Heaven help those who help themselves! Peace ✌🏽 — dharlington_khezz (@DKhezz) April 10, 2020

This covid 19 lockdown seems to be lending credence to the fact dt churches are established in Africa bcos of tithes nd offerings nt members welfare or wellbeing.

Vatican and mecca closed to save lives nd provoded palliatives, what are our own doing?

Pastor why? — Major-General Steve (@omotee035) April 10, 2020

Respect the law of your land, that equally obedience. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Agoms Clems (@agoms_clems) April 10, 2020

The church is NOT the BUILDING, BUT THE PEOPLE. JESUS THOUGHT THAT THE DAY HAS GONE, WHEN GOD WAS WORSHIPPED IN JERUSALEM. GOD RESIDES IN US. JOHN 4:21, 24 'God is spirit, and his worshippers must worship in the Spirit and in truth.' His holiness lamentation is 4 the lucre/money — kayode kaka (@KayodeKy) April 10, 2020

Nobody is shutting down churches. Put on your thinking cap, bro. Coronavirus pandemic is here. — powertalkwithsamobid (@powertalkwiths1) April 10, 2020

