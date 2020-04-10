Vanguard Logo

Wrong to shut churches comment: Even Vatican is shut, Nigerians reply Bishop Ezeofor

On 3:07 pmIn Newsby
Bishop Ezeofor: Wrong to shut churches, Nigerians reacts

By Lawal Sherifat

Nigerian disagree with Bishop Samuel Ezeofor’s idea that it is wrong to shut down churches in the name of fighting the Coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to the Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese in Anambra State who argues that the ideal thing would have been to ask churches to maintain social distance, Nigerians replied to the bishop on Vanguard Twitter page, saying even the Vatican is shut.

vanguard

