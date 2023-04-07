Do us a favour, leave Nigeria, FFK replies Peter Obi

By Biodun Busari

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to leave Nigeria and never come back.

Fani-Kayode, the Director of New Media of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, said this in reaction to Obi’s outcry that he was under pressure to leave the country.

Obi, on Wednesday, accused the ruling APC and some government agencies of trying to divert the country’s attention from the infractions that marred the just concluded polls.

Speaking about the leaked audio that had his conversation with the Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church, David Oyedepo, the former Anambra state governor said, “These have come and continued to manifest in different ways, such as the malicious accusation of the Minister of Information, Mr Lai Mohammed, the circulation of a fake doctored audio call, and a pressure on me to leave the country.”

Reacting via Twitter on Thursday, Fani-Kayode said, “Please do us all a big favour and go! Sooner the better and never come back!”