UPDATED: Kano govt admits ‘strange deaths’, says working towards keeping residents safe

Kano state government on Sunday acknowledged recent deaths in Kano, promising that the state government is on top of the situation, as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has already directed the state Ministry of Health to conduct a thorough investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the deaths.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kano, the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said although investigation into the cause of the deaths is still ongoing, preliminary report from the state Ministry of Health indicated that the deaths are not connected to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that reports from the state Ministry of Health have shown that most of the deaths were caused by complications arising from hypertension, diabetes, meningitis and acute malaria.

He further stated that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is earnestly waiting for the final report from the state Ministry of Health so as to take necessary action.

According to him, Governor Ganduje from the onset demonstrated the zeal and political will to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“Governor Ganduje’s administration has been commended from within and outside the state over the proactive measures it took towards curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This explains why Kano, apart from being the most populace state, did not record a case of the pandemic until lately. Though we agree that the situation on hand currently is serious, we are not resting on our oars in taking appropriate measures to ensure that the good people of Kano state, and indeed, residents in the state protect themselves from the novel COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated.

He further noted that part of measures taken by the state government to stop the spread of the virus includes the on-going lockdown, closing of borders, aggressive campaign for social distancing, washing and sanitizing of hands, as well as strict adherence to and practice of the principles of personal hygiene.

He added that the government through the Kano COVID-19 Fund-Raising Committee has been making palliatives available to the most vulnerable and the needy in the society.

Garba said, “more so, the state government has three modern Isolation Centres where those tested positive to COVID-19 are being cared for. We are also hopeful of getting additional two Isolation Centres soonest.

The government has also hired a hotel where suspected cases are accommodated.

“Also, Kano state government is collaborating with​ Bayero University Kano (BUK) to establish a testing centre within the institution, which will be ready in two weeks time after being certified by the NCDC. This will, indeed, enhance our determination to ensure that every suspected case undergo test.

“Governor Ganduje has also sent a passionate appeal to the Federal Government to urgently work on the NCDC testing centre at AKTH which has been closed down for some time now.

“We have enough medical manpower that can take care of the patients. What we are now asking for is financial assistance from the Federal Government and other donors to help sustain all this infrastructure and also continue the provision of palliatives to our people.”

He noted that “the state government is concerned over what is happening. The Ministry of Health is already handling the situation. When they are through with the medical investigation, further necessary actions will be taken.

“I urge the good people of Kano state not to panic. Government is on top of the situation. The mystery or whatever it is will soon be unravelled.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

