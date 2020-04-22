There’s no spike in deaths, burial in Kano ― Ganduje

Kindly Share This Story:

as governor signs law to punish those who spread fake pandemic news

By Soni Daniel

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday dismissed as untrue claims that a strange disease had ravaged the state leading to mass deaths and burials in the state.

The governor, who spoke on a national television last night, however made it clear that the reported spike in deaths and burials were orchestrated by purveyors of fake news.

He said investigation carried out that the report that 70 persons died and were buried in one cemetery in the state was untrue as findings by its administration showed that only 13 persons died.

Apparently angered by the spread of fake news in the state, Ganduje disclosed that he had already signed into effect an act that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of those spreading fake news on COVID-19.

“There has been no unusual death in Kano State and I want to confirm that the reported deaths are not related to Ovid-19. We have only one death arising from the pandemic so far,” the governor said.

He disclosed that the state, which has three isolation centres and a hotel to handle COVID-19 management, has also applied for N15 billion from the Federal government to be able to deal with the pandemic.

The governor also said the state was working closely with the Federal Government’s team on the pandemic and that the NCDC was aware of the situation in the state and was moving fast to help out in the management of the pandemic.

The governor said that the shutting of the Kano COVID-19 testing centre could increase community spread of the virus and expressed the hope the NCDC would be quick to help fix and restart the centre given the huge population in Kano State.

