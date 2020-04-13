Police arrest 191 suspects over attack on Lagos, Ogun border communities

Kindly Share This Story:

The police on Monday said they had arrested 191 suspects in connection with the activities of hoodlums and street urchins in the border communities between Lagos and Ogun States.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said exhibits recovered from the suspects were 15 locally made guns, 52 live cartridges, 42 cutlasses and axes, and large quantity of weeds suspected to be Marijuana.

Mba said the exhibits were recovered by the police teams in the Agbado, Ifo, Otta and Agege axis.

He said the Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Mohammed Adamu, had ordered the immediate deployment of additional intelligence and operational assets of the force to the two affected states.

The FPRO said the deployment comprises the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and the Special Tactical Squad (STS).

According to him, the idea is to strengthen security and bolster public confidence in the affected areas.

He said the intervention team would be coordinated by Mr Peter Ogunyanwo, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Research and Planning. Mba said Ogunyanwo , a seasoned crime fighter, is also the coordinating DIG for South-West Geopolitical Zone.

According to him, the DIG is to oversee the deployment of the additional assets to enhance public safety, public confidence and general security in the two states.

He said Ogunyanwo could be reached through 0803 389 3226 or the Control Room Numbers for Lagos Command, 08127155132, 08065154338 and 07055462708. Mba said Ogun Command could be reached through its control room numbers on 08081770416 and 08081770419.

He said the I-G had ordered Commissioners of Police (CPs) across the country to rejig the security architecture in their various commands to effectively tackle all emerging crimes associated with the COVID-19 lockdown.

The FPRO said the I-G had also ordered the CPs to intensify patrols around residential areas, markets, shopping malls and all critical national infrastructure in their jurisdictions.

“The Assistant Inspectors General of Police in the 12 Zonal Commands have also been directed to bring their supervisory role to bear by ensuring that the commands under their zones are safe and secure for the citizenry.

“The I-G assures the citizens that the police will not sit by and allow activities of a few criminals to disrupt the peace and security of the country,” he said.

The I-G, he said, commends Nigerians for their steadfastness, patience, perseverance and vigilance at this critical time.

