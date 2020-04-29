ONDO 2020: Akeredolu, Deputy’s face-off gets messier

Kindly Share This Story:

*APC leaders consider impeachment as Ajayi’s campaign video rents air

*Deputy dissociates self from video

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

THE behind the scene face-off between Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State and his Deputy, Agboola Ajayi, has taken a new and dangerous twist as a campaign video jingle announced Ajayi’s governorship ambition on the platform of the main opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Already, some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress are mulling the impeachment of the deputy governor but were yet to convince the governor and the state party chairman, Ade Adetimehin.

The governor and Adetimehin have asked the party leaders making the moves to apply the brakes in the overall interest of the APC in the state.

Reports had it that Akeredolu and Ajayi have irreconcilable differences that have defied solution even with the intervention of Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi and other party chieftains within and outside the state.

The campaign video jingle showed the deputy governor exchanging banters with leaders of the party and was powered by Agboola Ajayi Grassroot Network, AAGN and with the title “ ONDO 2020: Hon Agboola Ajayi for Governor.”

Deputy governor distances self from campaign video

However, the deputy governor has dissociated himself from the video jingle.

In a statement, his Media Aide, Babatope Okeowo said: “The attention of the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon Agboola Alfred Ajayi has been drawn to a purported video where a campaign jingle with Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) logo was aired on his behalf.

“This is to let the general public know that this video, which was poorly done did not emanate from the Deputy Governor of Ondo State neither did it have his support.

“Let it be made known that the Deputy Governor is a member of the All Progressives Congress and has not declared any governorship ambition.

“Recall that a Whatsapp group titled: ‘Agboola Ajayi 4 Sure 2020’ was created last year by Omobone Tunde to champion the governorship ambition of the Deputy Governor. The man in question has denied having anything to do with the Whatsapp group.

“The Deputy Governor has also said these characters who see blackmail and propaganda as legitimate tools would paste his governorship posters.

“This is clearly the handiwork of some characters, who are bent on creating disharmony in the political space of Ondo State.

“Once again, the Deputy Governor did not authorize the purported video or any poster that may emanate from these people.”

Ajayi not our member — PDP

Also, the state opposition Peoples Democratic Party in a swift statement by its Director of Media and Publicity, Zadok Akintoye denied that the deputy governor was not a member of their party.

Akintoye said that “ Our party wishes to inform the general public that while we remain the viable platform for any qualified citizen to seek to contest for the post of Executive Governor of Ondo state, the incumbent Deputy Governor, Mr. Agboola Ajayi is currently not a member of the Peoples Democratic Party and so is not an aspirant on the platform of the PDP.

“The general public is therefore advised to disregard the series of online posts, comments and posters alluding to Mr. Agboola Ajayi being an aspirant on the platform of the PDP.

Akintoye added that “if and when the Deputy Governor informs our party of his desire to join us and to contest with other very eminently qualified members for the position of gubernatorial candidate, we shall inform the general public.”

