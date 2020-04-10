Omo-Agege felicitates with Dafinone

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has felicitated with renowned accountant and politician, Chief Ede Dafinone on the occasion of his birthday.

The celebrated accountant and son of a famous accountant, Late Senator David Dafinone, whose family is on the Guinness Book of Records for being the family with the highest number of professional accountants is also a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.

Omo-Agege, who represents Delta Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, commended Dafinone for his services to fatherland.

Specifically, Senator Omo-Agege commended him for using the Dafinone Foundation to provide scholarships for post-graduate education, distributing micro-credit loans to women and supporting the development of vocational skills within his community.

In a goodwill message personally signed by him, the lawmaker said Dafinone has not only written his name in gold but that of his state, Delta and country, Nigeria.

This, he noted, has made him one of the shining lights of the Urhobo nation.

While calling on youth at all levels to emulate him for his hard work, doggedness, and tenacity of purpose, Omo-Agege prayed to God to bless Nigeria with more compassionate and dedicated citizens like Dafinone.

Omo-Agege applauded him for using his positions to add values, not only to his people and party but to the socio-economic development of the country.

