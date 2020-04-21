Olubadan, APC mourn Akinjide’s death 

Kindly Share This Story:

…say Nigeria’ll miss accomplished lawyer, politician

By Adeola Badru

THE Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji has described the passage of Nigeria’s former Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Chief Richard Akinjide (SAN), as a monumental loss to the nation.

Oba Adetunji noted that late Chief Akinjide as an accomplished lawyer and politician gave a very good account of himself as the first Republic Minister of State, Education and Second Republic Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation with his robust exchange of ideas.

According to the first-class monarch, Chief Akinjide who also served as a chieftain in the Olubadan of Ibadan’s court of clan nobles was a patriot who displayed a great love for his fatherland and her people.

He recalled that the legendary lawyer who made Grade 1 Distinction (aggregate 6) in his senior school certificate examinations in the early fifties used to be a reference point and mentor to generations of youths who imbibed hard work, diligence and dedication to duty.

The first-class monarch stated that he was not surprised when on Sunday, March 8 this year, the Yemi Soladoye-led Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) put the late Chief Akinjide’s picture among those etched in Ibadan’s Hall of Fame at Ibadan House, Oke Aremo in an impressive ceremony.

While praying God to give his family and associates the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Olubadan stated that the vacuum left by Akinjide’s exit would be very hard to fill.

In the same vein, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, noted that the death of Chief Akinjide has robbed Ibadan, Oyo State and Nigeria of another political titan.

According to the party, through its Publicity Secretary, Dr Abdul-Azeez Olatunde, Chief Akinjide was one of the few illustrious sons of Ibadan whose brilliance would be missed.

The party further said: “Chief Akinjide participated in a lot of constitutional conferences and judicial reforms which evolved into what Nigeria development is today.”

“Since there is no perfection ascribable to any mortal, the blighted spot of Yoruba home and abroad to the former Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) was the 12(2/3) of 19 states saga of 1979 post-election, which most Yorubas believed denied late Chief Obafemi Awolowo to win the 1979 presidential election was held against him but which we knew that could have been stigmatised to any leader of the hotly contested presidential legal tussle.”

“On behalf of all the members of APC in Oyo State, we pray to Almighty God to forgive the repose of Chief Richard Akinjide and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of his exit from our midst,” the party prayed.

