Olubadan Coronation: Harmony Garden’s Arisekola, Mosadoluwa hail Ladoja’s historic ascension

By Juliet Umeh

The Chairman of Harmony Garden and Estate Development Ltd, Mogaji Wole Arisekola and the company’s Managing Director cum Chief Executive Officer, Hon. Dr. Saheed Audullahi Mosadoluwa, has extended their heartfelt congratulations to Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja (Aroso I) on his historic coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland.

In their congratulatory messages, Mogaji Arisekola and Dr. Mosadoluwa described Ladoja’s ascension to the revered throne as a moment of pride and a unifying milestone, not only for the ancient city of Ibadan but also for Yorubaland as a whole.

According to Arisekola, “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Imperial Majesty, Oba Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, on his well-deserved coronation as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland. This is not only a historic moment for Ibadan but also a proud day for the entire Yoruba race. Kabiyesi’s leadership, rich experience as a statesman, and deep love for the people will no doubt strengthen the traditional institution and uplift our city to greater heights,” Arisekola said.

However, Mosadoluwa noted that Ladoja’s wealth of experience as a statesman and leader would further strengthen the traditional institution and foster peace, development, and cultural preservation in Ibadanland.

“The coronation of Senator Rashidi Ladoja as the 44th Olubadan of Ibadanland is a blessing to our people. His leadership pedigree, wisdom, and commitment to the progress of Ibadan and Yorubaland will no doubt usher in a new era of peace, unity, and prosperity,” Mosadoluwa said.

The Harmony Garden top management staff also prayed for the longevity and reign of the new monarch, expressing optimism that his tenure would bring about positive transformation and greater recognition for the ancient city.

The coronation of Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, former Governor of Oyo State, as the 44th Olubadan marks a historic chapter in Ibadan’s rich traditional heritage, drawing celebration from indigenes, stakeholders, and well-wishers across Nigeria and beyond.