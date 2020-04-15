Don’t lay-off workers, Obaseki urges employers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu

THE Edo State Government has urged employers of labour in the state not to lay off staff, but rather explore human-face measures to support workers who are at home due to the restrictions imposed to halt the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who made the appeal, said such measures were necessary because of the peculiarities of the fight against COVID-19, which has disrupted the world.

He said, “I encourage employers not to lay off staff this period, but to explore human-face measures to support employees during this crisis. This, my people, is a time to show love and a sense of community, so that we can win this war as one united people driven by our common zeal to survive and thrive.”

The governor assured that the state government had put measures in place to check the spread of the virus and would continue to review the measures daily to ensure that it curtails the spread of the virus.

Vanguard

