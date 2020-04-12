NIWA boss donates food items to Anambra residents

Kindly Share This Story:

The immediate past National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority [NIWA], Chief George Moghalu, has risen to the call by President Muhammadu Buhari for leaders to rally support for citizens in the face of the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

Moghalu who, penultimate week, visited Anambra, with various interest groups, donated assorted food items and sanitary materials.

He also visited Catholic and Anglican Church parishes, clergies, traditional rulers, as well as communities/leaders within Anambra South and beyond.

The chieftain’s compassionate train, under the aegis of Zimuzo Development Foundation, also visited the leadership of APC in the state with more items for onward distribution to indigents in the 326 electoral wards in the state’s 21 councils.

Moghalu, who was represented by Zimuzo Development Foundation’s Director-General, Reverend Ibeabuchi Ukadike, has so far presented over 15,000 bags of rice, about 10,000 cartons of noodles, brightly coloured branded buckets, stools, and bottles of hand sanitizers. The quantity was enough to go round virtually every home, markets, offices and shops in the state.

Moghalu disclosed that the action was a token of his heartfelt love and concern for the citizens of the state. He said the token was to enable the people cushion the effect the current health, social and economic hardship occasioned by the rampaging worldwide Coronavirus pandemic lockdown and restrictions in the state.

The Zimuzo Development Foundation, he said, was established to tackle educational, health, social and political challenges of all Nigerian citizens, particularly in Anambra, even as he revealed that the foundation was poised to do more for citizens of the state long after coronavirus is gone.

Moghalu, a founding member of the APC, was appointed the Director General of the NIWA by Buhari. Consequently he relinquished his National Auditor position in the party.

Handing over the materials through Ukadike at the Awka campaign office of Moghalu, the acting APC chairman in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike, said his principal was deeply moved by the concern.

Ukadike described the foundation as a philanthropic organization that focuses on touching lives.

“We are all aware that due to the prevailing lockdown in the country necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic, most people presently find it difficult to meet up with the basic necessities of life, provision of food, hygiene and medication for their families”,he said.

