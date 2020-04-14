Nigeria’s Covid-19 cases rise to 373

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Royal

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has again Tuesday night. 14th April announced an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

It was announced in a recent tweet by the centre that eleven new cases have been reported in Lagos State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos to 214, and total in Nigeria to 373.

The tweet read “Eleven new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Lagos State. As at 11:00 pm 14th April there are 373 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. 99 have been discharged with 11 deaths.

“As at 11:00 pm 14th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19: 19 + FCT”

Vanguard earlier reported that NCDC announced Nineteen new cases of coronavirus in the country as at 09:20 pm 14th April

And of the 19 cases, 14 were recorded in Lagos, two in FCT, one in Kano, one in Akwa Ibom, one in Edo.

Below is the list of states with confirmed cases and number of cases.

Lagos- 214

FCT- 58

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 11

Ogun- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Katsina-5

Kwara- 4

Kano- 4

Ondo- 3

Delta- 3

Enugu- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-2

Benue- 1

Niger- 1

Anambra- 1

