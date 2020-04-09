Nigerian Arigo Technologies launch world’s First Social Digital Market Place

Kindly Share This Story:

Arigo is the latest addition to Nigeria’s efforts at digitalizing businesses, with the launch of arigo.ng, which is not just an online business community, but a business hub cum market place, much more like the Onitsha main market, Balogun market, Trade Fair, or Ariaria Aba.

Arigo is unique in many ways; one of its unique selling points is that it offers opportunity for both buyers and seller to interface in a most comfortable and reliable way; online. This is Nigeria’s first online market place with businesses across Nigerian cities and beyond, as well as local consumables are sold and bought. Arigo digital market is a place where buyers and sellers are brought together to trade over digital space, just like buyers and sellers gather in physical markets.

Arigo.ng works just like normal markets where sellers have shops or spaces in the market for their services, goods and products, which they display inside. And buyers can walk in and go from one shop to another buying. So far, in the same manner, Arigo.ng has digital shops has hundreds of verified businesses and counting, which sellers occupy. Businesses on Arigo are verified, registered with Corporate Affairs Commission and also enjoys tremendous digital exposure through personalized webpage on the hub and digital marketing, as well as secured payment mode.

It is clear that both now and in the future, business is digital, even more profound is this fact, in the face of COVID-19 which forced people to stay indoors and forced markets to shutdown. With Arigo digital market, your shop is opens 24 hours every day and you receive orders from all parts of the world, and then sell your goods, products or services, much like in the real market, over the digital space. With this incredible digitalization of market place effort by Arigo, everyone can sell and buy online, via arigo.ng.

Arigo.ng is a Tech Company completely focused on world class transformation of how we buy and sell through digitization, with a mandate to help businesses grow through digital assistance. “At Arigo hub, we have worked out a plan for our clients in such a way that it is easy for them to run their digital space in our market, as well as subscribe to premium plans with ease.

For instance, we carefully created categories of subscription or what you may call rent, with diverse class of services available. But basically, everybody gets a fair presence in the market”, one of Arigo’s manager said. When these subscription packages or what may be called digital shop rents are compared to the rents in the traditional markets, Arigo’s offer is much more affordable and promising for businesses. In addition to that, Arigo’s hub presents bigger opportunities, one of which is that the market can run for 24hours in a day and 365/366 days in a year uninterrupted, without lockdown.

The whole world is going digital; this will accelerate after COVID-19 break, essentially because digital spaces have shown to be more reliable and efficient in facilitating buying and selling.

With arigo.ng, sellers are sure of selling out and buyers are also sure of buying from verified brands and businesses. This is a win-win situation for all.

Arigo’s aim is to help businesses grow and attain their desired visibility; hence we have come to deliver world class services.

