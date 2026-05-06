Digital commerce accelerates shift to pre-owned goods in Nigeria

Nigeria Flag

By Juliet Umeh

Digital marketplaces and rising economic pressures are speeding up Nigeria’s shift toward a tech-driven second-hand goods market, where online platforms are changing how people buy, sell, and access affordable products.



New platform insights show that Nigerians are rapidly embracing digital resale channels as inflationary pressures and reduced purchasing power push demand away from brand-new retail goods toward verified second-hand alternatives.



Data from Jiji indicates a 97 per cent year-on-year increase in searches for used items in Q1 2026, alongside more than 40 million visits within the period. Industry analysts say the surge is being enabled by improved marketplace technologies that make discovery, pricing transparency, and trust-building easier for users.



The shift comes as macroeconomic conditions continue to strain consumer budgets. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows inflation at about 15 per cent in March 2026 under the rebased CPI framework, further increasing demand for lower-cost digital commerce alternatives.

Unlike traditional informal resale markets, experts say the current growth is being driven by structured digital infrastructure that supports search filters, price intelligence tools, and secure peer-to-peer transactions.



Platform analytics show an 81 per cent quarterly increase in discounted search queries for smartphones, as well as more than 345,000 sessions using strict price-cap filters in Q1 2026-evidence of algorithm-driven, value-focused shopping behaviour.



Industry observers note that these features are transforming consumer decision-making from impulse-driven purchases to data-informed commerce, where affordability thresholds and comparison tools play a central role.



Chief Operating Officer of Jiji, Maxim Makarchuk, said technology is redefining trust and access in the resale economy.



“We’re witnessing a fundamental shift powered by digital infrastructure. Technology has removed the stigma around pre-loved goods by making transactions more transparent, secure, and efficient. Today, users are not just saving money, they are making informed financial decisions through data-driven platforms,” he said.



He added that marketplace systems are increasingly using structured listings, verification processes, and search optimisation tools to reduce friction and improve user confidence.



Technology experts say the rise of mobile-first platforms, improved payment systems, and AI-powered search functions are also accelerating adoption, particularly across high-demand categories such as smartphones, vehicles, and electronics.



Consumers say the digital shift has made access to affordable goods more efficient, with buyers now able to compare prices, filter listings, and evaluate product conditions in real time.



As Nigeria’s digital economy expands, analysts believe the pre-loved market will continue to evolve into a more sophisticated, technology-enabled ecosystem, one that blends affordability, convenience, and transparency while reshaping traditional retail behaviour.