UPDATED: Nigeria records 35 new cases of COVID-19, total now 442

By David Royal

Thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Nigeria. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 442, Vanguard reports.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC announced via its Twitter handle on Thursday night that as at 10:20 pm 16th April there are 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in the country. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths recorded.

The thirty-five new cases of COVID-19 are reported as follows:

19 in Lagos

9 in FCT

5 in Kano

2 in Oyo

As at 10:20 pm 16th April, the states with confirmed cases of COVID-19: Lagos- 251, FCT- 67. Kano- 21, Osun- 20, Edo- 15, Oyo- 13, Ogun- 9, Katsina- 7, Bauchi- 6, Kaduna- 6 Akwa Ibom- 6, Kwara- 4, Delta- 4, Ondo- 3, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-2, Niger- 2, Benue- 1, Anambra- 1

Meanwhile, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, while speaking on Channels Television Sunrise Daily programme on Thursday, revealed that the deadly coronavirus pandemic will get to all the 36 states in Nigeria.

“Now, COVID-19 is on a much larger scale – at the moment in 22 states but it will grow to every state in Nigeria, there is no reason why it won’t – it is a respiratory virus.”

He said NCDC will continue to be transparent with its operations and emphasised that the virus “will circulate in Nigeria, absolutely no doubt.”

“It will circulate in Nigeria, absolutely no doubt and our responsibility as a country is to prepare more, to be able to detect, isolate, treat, list contacts, and stop transmission,” he noted.

Vanguard Nigeria News

