Lockdown: NOWA distributes food to 200 widows of slain naval personnel

Naval Officers Wives, NOWA, have begun the distribution of foodstuffs and hand santisers to over 200 widows of slain naval personnel, with a view to cushioning the effect of the extension of the lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease on their colleagues.

The association, began with widows at the Navy Town barracks, Ojo.

President of NOWA , Theresa Ibas, explained that the first batch of distribution would be targeted at widows in Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, being states where the association had the largest number of widows.

Describing the gesture as a way of identifying with their colleagues at a time when Nigeria was bedevilled by the COVID-19 pandemic, she employed them to obey the directives of the Federal Government and health experts on the preventive measures.

Theresa Ibas , the wife of the Chief of the Naval Staff , Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, observed that though the present situation might not be easy for some of the widows who were used to working to eke a living, she appealed to them to be patience, expressing optimism that the phase would soon pass.

She said: “We appreciate the efforts of the federal and state governments and medical experts, so far.

” We, as Naval officers wives, have decided to reach out to our colleagues, especially those of our fallen heroes, by giving them some food stuff, to enable them stay at home, as directed by the Federal Government.

“We are going to reach out to widows in all our barracks. But we are starting with those in Lagos and Abuja zones, where we have more than 200 of them,” she said, adding that the funds for the project was raised from the association’s purse, with assistance from their husbands.

In her words of admonition to the recipients, she said: “My message to them is to be patient.

“We all have to stay safe and maintain social distance. They should also remember to wash their hands always which is why we added soaps and disinfectant .

“Also remember to use the hand santiser and listen to government. I know sooner or later, we will all be back to our normal life.”

Some widows, who received their packages at Navy Town Barracks appreciated the association for remembering them at such trying time, adding that the package would go a long way in helping.

