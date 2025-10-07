SONT empowers over 140 widows, donates hygiene kits to students in Navy Town

By Aishat Aliu

The Straight Outta Navy Town (SONT), Lagos Chapter, has reaffirmed its commitment to community empowerment with the successful completion of its October Outreach Programme 2025, a five-day event focused on supporting widows, promoting hygiene education among students, and fostering unity through sports.

Held between Wednesday, October 1 and Sunday, October 5, 2025, the outreach featured a series of activities across Navy Town, Ojo, bringing together community leaders, naval officers, students, and alumni of Navy Town schools.

The programme kicked off with the Widows’ Support Package Day at Narawa Hall, Navy Town, where over 140 widows from various religious institutions, including the Catholic Church, Mosque, St. Andrew’s Church, and SONT members, received food items and essential supplies branded with the association’s crest. The event also featured prayers, goodwill messages, and entertainment to uplift the beneficiaries.

Continuing on Friday, October 3, the outreach team embarked on school visitations and hygiene awareness campaigns at the Nigerian Navy Secondary School, Navy Town Secondary School, and the Navy Officers’ Wives Association (NOWA) Secondary School. Students were sensitized on personal hygiene, menstrual health, and wellness. Sanitary pads were distributed to female students, while male students received hygiene kits.

Corporate partners, including Indomie Nigeria, Urels Water, and Kellogg’s Nigeria, supported the initiative with product donations and interactive wellness sessions designed to promote nutrition and healthy living among students.

The activities climaxed on Sunday, October 5, with a community football match at the Navy Town Sports Stadium between Navy Town Secondary School Old Students Association (NTSSOSA) and Nigerian Navy Secondary School Old Students Association (NNSSOSA). The friendly match, which drew large crowds, symbolized unity and camaraderie within the Navy Town community.

Dignitaries in attendance included the Commanding Officer, NNS WEY, Commodore S.M. Tasiu; Executive Officer, Captain Jonah; Captain Obute; and representatives of community organizations and alumni bodies.

Speaking at the event, Acting Coordinator of SONT Lagos Chapter, Miss Vanessa Rose Okang, expressed appreciation to members, partners, and sponsors for their contributions to the success of the outreach.

“This outreach is not just a programme but a reaffirmation of our shared responsibility to lift others and make impact where it matters most,” she said.

The outreach received strong support from members of the SONT Lagos Chapter Executive and Planning Committee, as well as contributions from corporate and individual sponsors including MunchIT, Kellogg’s Nigeria, NNS WEY, C-Unit, Indomie Nigeria, Urels Water, HOGWIN, ADINS Place, Fashionrave, Deande Foods, E’Global Logistics, NESSA’S Cakes, Yamaha Bikes & Engines, Fabricsland, and OFFY Creative World.

The Lagos Chapter of SONT pledged to sustain its community-driven initiatives aimed at improving lives and strengthening social bonds within Navy Town and beyond.