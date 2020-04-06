Kwara govt confirms two separate cases of COVID-19

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara State government Monday evening confirmed two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state, one being the wife of the UITH patient who died last week Thursday, while the second is another United Kingdom returnee.

Spokesman of Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye said this in a statement he issued to journalists in Ilorin.

The statement reads, “Technical Committee on COVID-19 sadly confirms two separate cases of COVID-19 in the state. One is the wife of the UITH patient, a UK returnee, who died last Thursday and the other is another UK returnee.

“This statement is issued at 18:33 pm, a few minutes after the government received official confirmation of test results from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Test Centre in Ibadan.

ALSO READ:

The government will address a news briefing tomorrow morning at 11 am to give details and further measures now being taken to tackle the development,” it concluded.

Recall that the death of a Chartered Accountant, Alhaji Jimoh Muideen on Thursday night in University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITHC) who just returned from the United Kingdom where he had gone to attend the graduation ceremony of one of his children sparked off tension in Kwara state that COVID-19 might have crept into the state.

But Kwara State government was quick to dismiss the claims saying that there was no concrete evidence that the deceased Alhaji Jimoh Muideen was killed by COVID-19 virus.

The Medical and Dental Consultants Association of Nigeria (MDCAN)University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital Chapter’s directive that all medical officers who participated one way or the other in attending to the deceased should immediately proceed on self-isolation, however, lend credence to wide speculation that the deceased might have been killed by the virus of pandemic Coronavirus.

The emergency unit of the hospital had since been shut down and fumigated.

Meantime, the management of University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Ilorin in a development that followed flayed the families of the suspected COVID-19 victim, a Chartered Accountant late Alhaji Jimoh Muideen a returnee from the United Kingdom, for hiding information about his medical history, describing the attitude as unethical.

Details…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: