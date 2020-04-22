Kiitec.com launches contactless grocery delivery service

Kindly Share This Story:

In a bid to help the community at a time like this, Kiitec.com is combining two much-needed services. Merging the perks of online grocery shopping and contactless delivery, Kiitec.com is proud to present its on-demand contactless grocery delivery service.

Stocking up on the right foods and groceries is one of the first steps towards surviving a lockdown. With the amount of uncertainty surrounding who’s allowed to go out and what shops and markets will still be open, it’s best to be on the safe side by staying at home. Kiitec.com is offering you the chance to stock up on groceries without having to leave the house.

Right from the comfort of your home, you can shop for your favourite and most essential foods, groceries, and necessities on Kiitec.com. Shopping and stocking up from home has many advantages.

For one, you get to cut off the risk of human contact and exposure to the virus. You get to skip the hustle and bustle of traffic and overcrowded stores. They’re also going the extra mile to ensure that through their novel contactless delivery service. Why not try it out right now?

You get to browse and shop from home, pay online, and have it delivered to your doorstep; all while eliminating any and all human contact. You can be rest assured that Kiitec.com will be delivering only the freshest and most nutritious foods to you. The entire packaging and delivery process will be done with the utmost care by people wearing necessary protective equipment.

Head over to Kiitec.com to start shopping for groceries from home!

