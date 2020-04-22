Breaking News
IG sets up panel to probe killing in Abia, redeploys CP

Avoid social visits to stations, don't make unnecessary arrests, IGP cautions Nigerians, officers
IGP Mohammed Adamu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday condemned the misuse of firearms by a policeman at Ebem Ohafia area of Abia State last week Friday which led to the death of one Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi.

A statement signed in Abuja yesterday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, said:  “The IGP equally condemns the resort to self-help by some people and the resultant arson and damage to government property and assets of the Nigeria Police Force.”

He stated that following the development, the IGP has set-up a Special Investigation Panel headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Anthony Michael Ogbizi, in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the incident. According to Mba, the panel would review police actions and inactions before, during and after the death of Mr. Ifeanyi Arunsi and the circumstances surrounding the attack on the police station and damage to property.

The Force PRO stated that the IGP had ordered the immediate deployment of Janet Agbede as the new Commissioner of Police, Abia State, to take over from Okon Ene who had been redeployed to the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

While condoling with the family and friends of Ifeanyi Arunsi, the IGP enjoined the people of Ebem Ohafia in Abia State not to take the laws into their own hands but allow the course of justice to prevail at all times.

