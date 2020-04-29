Breaking News
Heritage Energy provides support to host communities

Police assault Vanguard driver in Akwa IbomThe operator of OML 30, Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited, acting on behalf of the joint venture partners, NPDC and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited, donated food items and medical supplies to residents and health facilities across all 112 host communities in OML 30.

The items donated to cushion the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on its host communities include bags of rice, infra-red temperature gauges, hand sanitisers, face masks and hand gloves.

In addition, the company is sponsoring a COVID-19 sensitisation message on local radio stations to advise the residents of the communities about staying safe.

Speaking at the presentation of the donations at Ughelli, Delta State, the company’s Head of Community Relations, Mr. Sylvester Okoh, said the action of the company was guided by its commitment to its host communities and to support the efforts of the state government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on behalf of the Delta State governor, the state Commissioner for Oil & Gas, Prince Emma Amgbaduba, commended the efforts of the company and applauded the initiative to sponsor the sensitization messages within the state.

