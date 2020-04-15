FG to fine-tune palliatives for vulnerable Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said on Wednesday the Federal Government is working on plans to fine-tune its coronavirus palliatives for the poor and vulnerable to make them more effective.

Mustapha, who is also the Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, disclosed this at the daily briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja.

He said: “Early today, the PTF held a teleconference with President Muhammadu Buhari to give him a well-rounded update on the National Response.

“The interaction was robust and rich in guidance.”

The SGF said that most Nigerians shall be reached very soon.

According to him, the government will continue to pursue detection, testing, isolating, care and management of coronavirus as its strategy.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to obey the order to stay at home, maintain personal hygiene, avoid large gathering of people and report to health authorities whenever the symptoms were observed.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, stressed that face masks must be used only in combination with hand washing, physical distancing, and good respiratory hygiene as well as sanitising surfaces but not as a substitute for them.

Ehanire said that medical-grade face masks were best reserved for patients and health workers who needed them most, especially with the globally limited availability of Personnel Protective Equipment (PPE).

The minister encouraged Nigerians to make use of improvised or homemade washable face masks or face coverings, which should be properly washed daily in warm water and dried or ironed.

He disclosed that the government received an offer of technical support from the United States Center for Disease Control (USCDC), adding that donation from the United Nations Agencies of supplies and equipment included 50 ventilators. (NAN)

