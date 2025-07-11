Ex-militant leader to Boss Mustapha: Tinubu made Buhari president

…Demands Accountability for COVID-19 Funds

By Tunde Oso

The Mayor of Urhoboland and prominent Niger Delta industrialist, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, popularly known as Akpodoro, has taken a swipe at former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, over his recent remarks downplaying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s role in the emergence of Muhammadu Buhari as President in 2015.

In a statement released on Friday from his Mayoral Palace in Ughelli, Delta State, Akpodoro described Mustapha’s comments as an act of “ingratitude,” warning that such denial of Tinubu’s pivotal role in APC’s rise to power contradicts historical facts and is “punishable in the eyes of God across all faiths.”

Akpodoro called on the former SGF to rather focus on accounting for the billions of naira disbursed under the COVID-19 Presidential Task Force which he chaired. He urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate how those funds were managed, describing the spending as “mind-boggling” and demanding full disclosure for the sake of transparency and accountability.

His reaction comes in the wake of comments made by Mustapha at the launch of a book titled “According to the President: A Lesson from Presidential Spokesman Experience” authored by former presidential aide, Garba Shehu. Mustapha had claimed that it was Buhari’s personal popularity that enabled APC’s victory in 2015, challenging the narrative that Tinubu was instrumental in the former president’s success.

“It is on record that General Buhari wept on national television after his loss to Goodluck Jonathan and vowed never to run again until Tinubu brought him back into the race in 2014, starting with the presidential primaries in Lagos,” Akpodoro said. “Where was Boss Mustapha then? What role did he play besides reaping where he did not sow?”

He added that Tinubu invested personal resources and political influence to ensure Buhari’s emergence, recalling a personal visit to Tinubu’s Bourdillon residence in Lagos, where he was personally commissioned to mobilize support in the Niger Delta.

Akpodoro also alleged that a former Rivers State governor, who later became a minister for eight years under Buhari, reneged on his promise to support the campaign in the Delta region, refusing to take his calls despite benefiting immensely from Tinubu’s efforts.

“None of them can match Tinubu’s integrity and loyalty. We won’t allow history to be rewritten for selfish gain,” he said.

The ex-militant leader further reminded Nigerians that the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), which Buhari led before the APC merger, only controlled one state, stressing that such a limited platform could not have propelled him to the presidency without Tinubu’s broader political machinery.

He challenged Mustapha and others criticizing Tinubu to test their popularity at the polls, declaring that Tinubu’s mandate will be renewed in 2027 with overwhelming support from Nigerians.

“If they feel confident, let them throw their hats into the ring in 2027. Not even their so-called coalition can defeat President Tinubu,” he said.

Akpodoro also warned against further “incendiary comments” by members of the so-called cabal, suggesting that some of them were angling for political appointments through public attacks on the President.

In closing, he urged President Tinubu to publish the white paper on the probe of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), as earlier requested by FCT Minister and former Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike. He noted that doing so would address allegations of corruption involving a former minister and his wife and serve as a significant step toward justice and accountability.