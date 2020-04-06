FG to disburse N1.6bn to 84,000 beneficiaries in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

The Federal Government has concluded plans to disburse N1.6 billion to 84,000 beneficiaries in 15 Local Government Areas of Kano State through the Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme.

A statement issued on Monday by Mr Hassan Musa Fagge, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Deputy Governor, quotes the National Coordinator of the programme, Dr Temitope Sinkaiye, as announcing this.

The CCT coordinator stated this when she paid a visit to the Kano state deputy governor, Dr Nasiru Gawuna.

Sinkaiye said that each beneficiary would receive N20,000 during the exercise to commence on Monday, all in an effort of cushioning the lives of the poor, most especially during this period of national lockdown.

The coordinator stated that since inception of the programme, two years ago, they had not faced any challenge of funding.

According to her, this is due to the Federal Government obtaining a loan from the World Bank.

She said that the programme entailed teaching the beneficiaries how to empower themselves through group savings and how to establish small scale businesses.

Sinkaiye further said that its officials also sensitise the beneficiaries about the dreaded disease COVID-19 pandemic.

“We observe social distancing so that by the time we go back, they will guide other members of their community how to protect themselves and stay healthy,’’ she said.

Responding, Gawuna commended the federal government for the laudable initiative which he said would alleviate poverty especially coming at the time the country is combating COVID-19 pandemic.

The deputy governor also extolled the efforts of the National Cash Transfer Office for training the beneficiaries on how to tackle poverty.

Vanguard Nigeria News

