Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

EU wants to help Africa, others fight coronavirus with €15 bn

On 4:00 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:
EU wants to help Africa, others fight coronavirus with €15 bn
The European Union flag

The European Union is set to give 15 billion euros’ (16.3 billion dollars’) worth of support to Africa and other

regions of the world for their efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“In a few weeks, Africa and our neighbours could be facing the same enormous challenges that we here in Europe are currently facing,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday.

“They need our help to effectively stop the spread of the virus, just as we needed help during this crisis,” she added in a video on Twitter.

READ ALSO: 3,000 health workers infected with coronavirus — WHO

According to her, it’s in the bloc’s interest that the fight against the coronavirus is successful around the world.

“For this reason, the European Union is now securing financial aid of more than 15 billion euros to support partner countries worldwide in the fight against the virus,” she said.

The tweet said the money involved grants that were being diverted. Further support would be coming from individual EU member states.

The financial help will help to strengthen health systems, keep people in work and support economies, she added.

(DPA/NAN)

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!