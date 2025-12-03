EU pledges support for Nigeria’s fight against insecurity

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The European Union has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Nigeria as the country continues to battle widespread insecurity and economic pressure.

This formed the major focus of the EU’s end of year media parley held on Wednesday in Abuja.

Speaking at the parley, EU Ambassador to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Mr Gautier Mignot, said the EU’s interventions in peace building, governance reforms and humanitarian response remain central to helping Nigeria stabilise.

He explained that it has increased direct support to communities affected by violence and displacement, noting that insecurity continues to impact children, farmers, women and entire local economies.

Mignot said funding for peace, security and defence programmes under Team Europe will expand further in the coming year.

Mignot noted that Nigeria remains one of Europe’s most important partners in Africa due to its population size, economic weight and regional influence.

He said: “The EU is also actively supporting Nigeria’s fight against insecurity and funding peace-building initiatives across the country. Protecting all populations and in particular minorities and IDPs is particularly essential. This is what we have done in particular after the Yelwata killing in Benue State in June. In the North, we have launched a Northern package of some 300M€ of Team Europe funding.

“The EU stands with the populations affected by a humanitarian crisis, particularly children and women in the Northwest and Northeast. While the EU may not fill the vacuum left by those who have withdrawn, Nigeria can count on us as its reliable partners for all times.

“This year alone, we have committed nearly €50m in humanitarian assistance to address the problem of malnutrition. The EU interest in all this is clear: to help Nigeria (like other West African countries) thrive as a stable, democratic and prosperous neighbour and key partner of Europe.

“Of course, we also have an economic interest, our companies come to do business and make profit. We are relying now on a strong EUROCHAM which has grown over the year to reach 75 members.”

Mignot said Nigeria continues to play a central role in EU AU relations and remains a key partner because of its population, economy and regional leadership.

He described the recent EU AU Summit in Luanda as a major milestone for global cooperation, adding that 80 countries reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and the UN Charter.

On democracy and human rights, he noted the work of the EU Election Observation Follow-up Mission and ongoing discussions around electoral reforms.

He added that Europe is supporting Nigeria in fighting insecurity and providing humanitarian aid, including nearly 50 million euros committed this year to fight malnutrition.

Looking ahead to 2026, Mignot listed several activities planned for next year, including the EU Nigeria Ministerial Meeting, new Global Gateway investments, gender-based violence interventions, peace and defence dialogue, science and innovation agreements, migration and mobility partnerships and a business forum to boost trade and investment.

In attendance were ambassadors from Czech Republic, Sweden, Poland, Italy, Germany, Finland, France and Portugal with the EU Delegation.