EU Parliament pledges stronger partnership with Nigeria, ECOWAS on peace, trade, others

The European Parliament has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening relations with Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), pledging to strengthen cooperation in areas of peace, security, governance, and economic development.

The pledge came as a delegation from the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs, led by its Chair and Member of Parliament, David McAllister, concluded a two-and-a-half-day visit to Nigeria and ECOWAS headquarters.

During a press briefing recently in Abuja, the delegation highlighted the importance of Nigeria’s leadership role in Africa and underscored the need for stronger engagement between the European Union (EU) and West Africa through strategic investments, political dialogue, and parliamentary cooperation.

The delegation, which comprised six members representing three political groups from five EU member states, held high-level meetings with the Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, and the President of the ECOWAS Commission. They also met with the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, the President of the Senate, and representatives of the ECOWAS Parliament.

McAllister noted that the visit was designed to reinforce the Team Europe approach, an integrated framework for EU institutions and member states to work together on diplomacy, humanitarian assistance, and development cooperation.

He explained that the European Parliament seeks to expand this approach with a parliamentary dimension to promote common values, strengthen democracy, and foster inclusive growth in Nigeria and across the ECOWAS region.

He said the mission also provided opportunities to engage with civil society organisations, think tanks, and EU member state ambassadors to strengthen coordination and evaluate ongoing support programmes in Nigeria.

McAllister explained that the European Parliament’s visit to Nigeria demonstrated the EU’s willingness to build a more comprehensive partnership with Africa’s largest democracy.

He emphasised shared commitments to multilateralism, democracy, human rights, and sustainable development.

He said, “The very good exchanges we have with our Nigerian interlocutors confirm the quality and friendliness of our relationship. We recognise Nigeria’s growing role in the global scene and we are keen to identify consultations and exchanges. Nigeria’s partnership with the Team Europe is second to none.”

Also speaking, Head of the European Union Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Gautier Mignot, said the EU remains committed to supporting Nigeria through grants, loans, and strategic investments in key sectors.

He added that the EU’s support extends beyond bilateral cooperation to regional and continental projects with ECOWAS and the African Union, focusing on digital innovation, renewable energy, climate-smart agriculture, and peacebuilding.

He said, “In terms of grants, from the European Union to Nigeria, in the framework of bilateral cooperation, it’s 730 million euros in grants. But you know, we are using these grants, blended in many cases, with loans, and we have the European Investment Bank, active in Nigeria, with a portfolio of some 1.3 billion euros. And we have now a new actor, in what we call Team Europe, with a member state of development banks, which is the European Bank for Construction and Development, which is starting operations in Nigeria,” Mignot said.

On her part, Co-Chair of the Interreligious Dialogue Group in the European People’s Party and Member of the European Parliament, Željana Zovko, expressed concern over religious persecution and insecurity in Nigeria.

Zovko stressed that the EU Parliament has continuously raised the issue of religious freedom and ethnic violence in Nigeria, urging Nigerian leaders to take stronger action to prevent extremist attacks, protect faith-based communities, and promote peaceful coexistence.

She also emphasised the importance of empowering women and youth in national development, saying that Nigeria’s future depends on the inclusion of its young population in governance, innovation, and peacebuilding processes.

She said, “I was working on the urgency resolution on Nigeria and all these cases of persecuted Christians. And these are three resolutions that we have done and that were adopted by majority in European Parliament. And this is seriously concerns for your country and for the state authorities.

“Nigeria is a great and diverse country, but it is also a country facing challenges that must be addressed with courage and sincerity. We have seen incidents where communities are attacked simply because of their faith. The European Parliament has consistently called for justice, for accountability, and for the Nigerian state to ensure that no group lives in fear because of their religion or ethnicity.

“As parliamentarians, we see the strength and resilience of Nigerians, especially the young people. But we also see the need for greater inclusion and opportunity. Women and youth must be at the centre of rebuilding trust, driving economic reform, and shaping the future of democracy in Nigeria,” she added.

The delegation is expected to brief the European Parliament in Brussels on the outcomes of its visit and recommend expanded cooperation with Nigeria and ECOWAS ahead of the upcoming EU-AU Summit in Angola.

The forthcoming EU-AU Summit, scheduled to hold later this year in Luanda, Angola, is expected to serve as a strategic platform for deepening political and economic ties between Europe and Africa.

The summit will bring together heads of state, government officials, and regional organisations to review progress on shared priorities, including peace and security, trade and investment, climate action, migration, and digital transformation.

Nigeria’s participation is anticipated to focus on strengthening EU support for governance reforms, youth empowerment, and peacebuilding initiatives across West Africa.