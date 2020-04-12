Easter: Don’t stigmatise COVID-19 survivors — NOA warns

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adeola Badru

THE National Orientation Agency (NOA), has enjoined Nigerians to desist from stigmatising COVID-19 survivors, adding that, contracting the virus did not make them less human beings.

The director of the agency in Oyo State, Mrs Dolapo Dosunmu, gave the warning in her Easter message to residents of the state while urging Nigerians to put into practice the lesson of Easter celebration.

In her words: “Let me use this opportunity to felicitate and congratulate the good people of Oyo State on the season of Easter. As we know, this season is about sacrifice, sober reflection, showing love and dedication to mankind. I want to wish that every Nigerian care for themselves.”

“Honestly speaking, I want to particularly address the issue of a few people that were discharged from the hospital. Having tested positive of Coronavirus does not imply that we should look at people as an outcast.”

“The fact that they have been tested and they have come over the attack of the virus does not make them less human beings.”

“So, I advise that we should please avoid stigmatising the people that were discharged. Anybody could be affected. So we should try as much as possible to show love to everyone that got over this sickness,” Dosumu pleaded.

She, however, implored residents to maintain healthy hygiene and observe all precautionary measures listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to curtail the spread of the disease.

In the same vein, Dosumu urged citizens to emulate Jesus Christ by showing love and sacrifice to one another, while admonishing Nigerians to have a sober reflection on the significance of Easter celebration and not for merrymaking alone.

