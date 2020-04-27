DSS DG’s mother dies in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala – Kano

As controversy continues to surround strange deaths in Kano, Hajia Karimatu Abubakar, mother of the Director-General of the Department of State Security, DSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi is dead.

She died in Bichi Town Sunday night and has since been buried on Monday in Bichi according to Islamic rights.

Among her children are Director-General of the Department of State Services, DSS Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi and Alhaji Muntari Magaji a lecturer at Bayero University Kano.

There has been an uproar of strange deaths in Kano, though the state government said they are not COVID-19 related.

On Sunday, Muhammad Garba, Commissioner of Information, asked residents not to panic “as the government is on top of the situation and the mystery or whatever it is will soon be unravelled”.

In the past week, the state has witnessed multiples of deaths, with Sabitu Shaibu, deputy head of the state task force on COVID-19 putting the toll at 640.

There were concerns that the deaths could be as a result of COVID-19 (Kano has 77 confirmed cases of coronavirus) but Garba attributed them to hypertension, acute malaria, and diabetes.

