Discover the fastest, convenient reliable utility bill payment

Kindly Share This Story:

…as firm introduces 24hr services

An online application called Paynergy has introduced the easiest, most convenient and fastest utility payment platform in Nigeria. Paynergy.ng delivers 24 hours uninterrupted customer response system for electricity, gas and diesel payment, including recharges for Gotv, DStv, Startimes and others.

The seamless online energy provider platform has assured users of service-incentives in terms of efficient and timely responses, as well as keep users abreast with promotions and consequential updates on its modulations to suit customer’s satisfaction.

In a statement by the operations manager, Mr Chidozie Akwiwu, he noted that paynergy.ng has been built to establish premium comfortability in the access to efficient and reliable energy services in just a click. He stressed on the capacity and facilities of PayNergy Nigeria, stating that the vision is geared at becoming the leading online platform, providing extensive payment opportunities to Nigerians in just one application.

READ ALSO:

PayNergy Nigeria has over the months from September 2019, remained quite innovative and potentially proactive in reacting to solution based responses with regards to energy needs and access. The agency recently signed a promotions and marketing partnership deal with one of Nigeria’s leading PR Agency, Amity Global Network.

“Paynergy is an online platform that provides a seamless energy payment process to households and businesses across Nigeria. We are poised to making energy bills payment like satellite televisions, electricity, diesel and gas more convenient,” says Akwiwu.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: