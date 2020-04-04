Breaking News
Delta AAC condemns Warri killing

On 11:24 am
The Delta State chapter of African Action Congress (AAC) has condemned the alleged killing of Mr. Joseph Pessu, by some men of the Nigerian Army during the lockdown order by the Delta State Government.

ACC in a statement signed its Public Relation Officer Mr. Eworitse Tsola, said “the state government should probe those responsible for the killing of Mr. Pessu and let the law take its place.

“We call for the arrest and prosecution of the violators.

“We urged the youths in the city of Warri to allow authorities to take the proper execution of the law on the violators”.

