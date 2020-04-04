COVID-19: PDP directs members to help vulnerable Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday directed its members nationwide to provide assistance to vulnerable Nigerians in their neighborhoods to mitigate the socio-economic impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The party gave the directive in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

The party also appealed to wealthy Nigerians to extend their assistance to vulnerable citizens in the overall effort to check the spread of the pandemic in the country.

The PDP said the call was in line with its manifesto and guiding principles to ensure the security, wellbeing, and happiness of all citizens, irrespective of creed, ethnicity and political persuasion.

The party also appealed to Nigerians to look beyond primordial considerations and join forces to defeat the virus.

The statement read: “The party, therefore, urges Nigerians to use this time to further display their spirit of brotherly care by assisting vulnerable persons around them.

“This includes particularly the aged, the unemployed, as well as individuals and families whose means of livelihood had been crippled following the restriction directives.”

The party urged the Federal Government to be transparent and involve more capable Nigerian medical experts, researchers as well as equipment manufacturers to assist in checking the spread of the pandemic in the country.

“The party counsels the Federal Government to bring in the hands used in winning the battle against the Ebola Virus Disease.

“Government should commission indigenous manufacturers, especially auto and equipment producers, to concert effort towards the production of ventilators and other equipment needed in the fight against the coronavirus,” the statement added. (NAN)

