Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

In the face of the biting effects of the ongoing lockdown in Lagos occasioned by the rampaging coronavirus pandemic, former Commonwealth and British Light-Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has given out food items worth hundreds of thousands of Naira to the needy.

The beneficiaries were mainly women, young men and children numbering over 200, who are residents of his neighbourhood in Ajegunle.

The items he gave out included rice, yams, spaghetti, noodles among others, at the event held on Easter Sunday at the Comfort Hotel, off Apapa-Oshodi Expressway.

In a chat with Sports Vanguard, Oboh, now a pastor, said he initiated the gesture in a bid to arrest a very negative trend which might be more dangerous than the dreaded coronavirus.

ALSO READ:

His words: “I fear that if nothing is done now, hunger might end up killing more Nigerians than COVID-19.

“We have to be our brothers’ keepers.”

He appealed to all accomplished sportsmen and women to extend their wealth to the needy, in order to overcome the effects of the deadly coronavirus.

“If God blesses you, you too should be a blessing to others,” Oboh said, expressing happiness that he had put smiles on the faces of many around him.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: