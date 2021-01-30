Kindly Share This Story:

By Jacob Ajom

Former British and Commonwealth light-heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has said it will be difficult to predict the winner in the forthcoming unification fight between the WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, and the WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury.

However, he predicts that if Anthony Joshua fails to stop Tyson Fury in the early rounds, Fury will knock him out.

Oboh, who was also the WBA International boxing champion, made it clear that “whether boxing fans like it or not, one of the prized fighters must add another defeat to his boxing record. We must not forget both fighters have just one blemish each in their careers.

“Both fighters are world champions and very hard punchers and are both British; that makes it more interesting.”

Oboh, who holds dual citizenship (Nigerian and British) said: “This will be the most difficult fight for any pundit to predict. But if Anthony Joshua fails to stop Tyson Fury in the early rounds, Fury will knock him out.

“As for me, my mind is for Joshua, my head is for Fury, while my whole body is for England because the UK is making history again.

“Note that the fight will be the biggest pay per view fight ever among two British boxers in the history of the UK boxing.

“It will even surpass Lenox Lewis vs Frank Bruno big showdown over two decades ago. Believe it or not England remains the winner because both fighters are her citizens.

“Talk about the huge financial reward both fighters will take home, win or lose, plus the money the British government will make from the fight, then one would safely conclude that England will be the winner,” says the ex-boxing champion.

